Jon Heydenreich

People are dropping 5 pounds a week. All these folks on social media are raving about the program, smiling, happy, delighted.
A pound is 3,500 calories. Dropping 5 pounds a week is quite a deficit. Even when I ate ice cream all day, first, I had to stop gaining. Moving to a deficit is rough. This new program is easy. Drink this special potion and there you go.
I love easy. When I read the fine print, the program also requires fasting two days a week. The fine print … kind of like truth serum.
We have gravitated to where we are — relationships, lifestyle, you name it. This is where our nature has taken us. Changing any part of it means getting out of our comfort zone. Want friends? Have to reach out and get involved. Want to be in shape? Have to exercise. None of this is “easy.” Be mindful, embrace the wrong side of comfort. Realize how counter cultural this is in a “comfort” culture. Embrace the wrong side of comfort, and we are on our way.