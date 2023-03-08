Jon Heydenreich

He came to worship to pray for his son. His son was a heroin addict. Dropped out of a famous school. The father used to sit in the pew and plan what he would say for his son’s eulogy.
He said nothing to me about this for many months. I think he felt guilty, ashamed, embarrassed. Life was collapsing. Family drama. Those stakes do not bring out our best selves.
He became a part of a small group where we had a long meditation, watching life, seeking to center on the presence of the sacred.
Through it, he changed. I think it was an issue of realizing his limits, accepting, doing what he could. As he told me, “I came for my son, I stayed for me.” It was his way of maintaining some semblance of peace amidst his hell.
After his son got out of rehab, they went skiing. He had a heart attack and died in his son’s arms. His son re-lapsed. Life does not always have clean, happy endings. Last I heard his son was sober.
He came for his son, he stayed for himself. I saw him sitting there week after week and wondered. I watched and wondered.
