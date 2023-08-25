Jon Heydenreich

I believe we are created to be active, engaged, vibrant. But we absorb these messages – and I think it is all unconscious – as to what our “life” should be. And the messages are alluring. We become them and lose ourselves.
For instance, I can watch a game or movie, then another , munching on whatever... This is life! Or I can exercise, walk, create music, volunteer...
I am made for second but opt, so often, for the first. My friends will watch, the media covers what is watched, people talk about what they watch... And I fit in.
Be mindful of how we live and contemplate all that influences our lifestyle.
Seek out people who “get it.” They will be an inspiration and motivation. Everything else will take care of itself.