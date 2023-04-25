Jon Heydenreich

I do not know what folks do in the evenings. TV, internet, some kind of movie... For some it is the same old, same old...
May 2, Tuesday, we are having a book group discussing Kate Bowler’s “Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I Have Loved.” I am making ziti and salad. We meet at 6 until around 7:30 p.m. or so. My church: Trinity Lutheran at 161 Western Avenue in Brattleboro.
I think it an engaging evening that is a nice alternative to the usual. So venture forth – join us. I am thinking we will meet two, maybe three times. The group includes some folks from my church and I am hoping some folks who read this. Send me an email to let me know if you want to attend. jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com
Be mindful – there are opportunities, up to us to take advantage.