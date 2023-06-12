Jon Heydenreich

Before we begin worship at our place, I make a few announcements and I ask folks what they are grateful for in their week. Most people chime in, but it can take a bit of effort to think about it. Gratefulness is not our default setting. If I asked about the hassles of the week, well ... that would be easy.
We have to work on a gratefulness disposition. That disposition is central to every spirituality. Most of us embrace the idea. It is harder to live it.
Folks who contemplate the goodness of the day before they go to sleep typically sleep better. They are contemplating their blessings instead of those anxieties which can keep us tossing about. But that takes work.
I appreciate this sharing for I learn from the gratitudes of others. We help each other.
Be mindful — gratitude for the small blessings of the day is not our natural setting. Gotta do the work.