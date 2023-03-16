I clicked an article on the internet and read about a weather woman, who came under fire for her “look” on the news program. Some people went ballistic “body shaming” her. I wondered what the big deal was, so I looked her up.
I do not know what these folks were all in a tizzy over. Was she fat, slim, bad clothing? I couldn’t tell. And what are people watching when they watch the weather anyway? If I watch the weather, I am looking at the map not the outfit. But what do I know.
Be mindful where the eyes are going. Maybe we tend to our own look. Maybe we love our neighbor. Unless we are some kind of clothing retailer trying the make a buck, settle down. Be at peace. Think about saying something nice.
Be mindful about building up people.