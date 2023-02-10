Jon Heydenreich

I have been writing this column for about a year — 5 days a week. I do not get paid. It is my drop in the bucket for the inner life of the community.
Once in a great while, I run into someone who says they read it. I have enjoyed the get togethers, advertised through this column, that I host at my church. I think it a huge step to go from reading the column to showing up at a get together. Those discussions have been enriching.
What next? After writing some 250 of these, I need some assurance (I asked for such last August, too) the columns are worth my efforts, some feedback, some suggestions. It is winter and my spirits need a boost. From my perspective the column is worth it, if folks value it. So it is your turn.
Let me know if you think the column is worth continuing.
Thanks!