Jon Heydenreich

I wrote that everything changes and that we do not do grief especially well. Grief is suffering. We tend to distract ourselves from it. I remember my mother spending Sundays walking in the mall, missing her husband. Some of us drink it away, trying to soothe the hurt. And some of us simply shove it under – whatever we shove it under, and go on.
Talking of the loss can bother the listener and be hard for the talker. The desire is to go forward. I do not know that we move too far and too freely though, until we can release the loss. We can tuck it under but we still carry it, just maybe not so visibly.
Embrace the hurt, the sadness… through those moments of night, we hold to a promise of a new morning.