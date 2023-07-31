Jon Heydenreich

Option One: You are really wonderful. Such a fine family person. You have made so many sacrifices and are so patient. I envy you. There are few people who work as hard as you do. How do you keep up that spirit? I do not know how you manage as you do. You are really doing terrific as you are. Wow.
Option Two: You have such potential and possibility. It is right there before you and I have confidence you can live into it. Take an inventory of your day and see what areas you can address. There is a lot of goodness, “abundant living,” to be had. Go for it.
Most of us want to hear number one and get a wee bit defensive over number two. Be mindful of truth.