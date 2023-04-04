Jon Heydenreich

I was upset when someone did something inconsiderate. They were doing their thing. We want to think well of people, then we get disillusioned.
People act in their own interests and will use various machinations to get their way. Way it is. We are all like this. The problem is we do not like to see this tendency in ourselves. We like to think of ourselves differently.
Once we see self-interest working in us, we are not surprised by it in others. There is a religious term for this. Begins with an “s.” I try to avoid writing directly in that zone.
Drop the illusions about ourselves and others... and others will not disappoint us.
Some think of this view of human nature as negative. It is realism. And realism saves us from a lot of hurt and anger. Having a dollop of realism about our view of people enables us to maintain a semblance of peace.
Be mindful of the real you. When we are, others may take us off-guard, but maybe not so completely.