Jon Heydenreich

The year is 2060. My descendants are rummaging through a box of my stuff.
“Look here is a medal he got for some race!”
”How did he ever get a medal, he was slow as molasses?”
“I think it is one of those participation medals they gave out to the people who were in the races.”
“Are you kidding?! Keep it. That thing has historical value from a bygone era!”
Three lawmakers in North Carolina have introduced a bill to ban participation trophies for youth sports activities. I thought climate change and gun violence were issues. Who knew North Carolina is being overrun with 5-year-olds strutting about with their T-ball trophies. The root of all evil.
Thinking charitably, I am guessing the three-martini lunch is back in vogue in North Carolina. These lawmakers might dial it back a bit, like go for a walk. Anyway, in no time this works its way into the party platform. Soon enough they ban medals and ribbons for adults too. Becomes a nation-wide thing. “We only like winners!” I think someone said that.
First it is the women, now it is the 5-year-olds. I am telling you I am keeping all those medals – they might be worth something as historical pieces. My great, great grandkids will be in the money.
Be mindful – who is next.