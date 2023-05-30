Jon Heydenreich

We started a new book group a few weeks ago — on “Thanks.”
One person commented she had to really work to get there. It took an effort. She had to overcome the forces that kept her in place. We have alternatives whether it is sitting and watching TV, or the internet, or a movie, or some chore around the house.
When the folks who gathered listed 10 gratitudes from the day, she said she was grateful she had made the effort, that she had done the work to get there. She was not the only one. Inertia can keep us moving or hold us in place. Be mindful of inertia. Work it. We may be thankful we did.