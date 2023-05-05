Jon Heydenreich 

I run the metal steps at the ski jump in town. All 187 of them. I started off walking up once. I was flat-footed because of the Achille’s tendon tear and broken ankle over the winter. Also my legs hurt. Once was enough.
Next time I walked up twice. I was out of breath and the legs were weak. But we are wonderfully made and we are made to move. In truth every time I walk over from the parking lot, I befriend the dread of what is to come. I also limp.
One day I bit the bullet and started running up. I get no push off that leg. Halfway up – breathless and the legs were shot.
I run up and down eight times these days. Nine and 10, I make it halfway and walk. Just cannot do it. It has taken months to get here. The bad leg still is gimpy. Someone said to me, in essence, not all people want to do this kind of thing. I agree. But I think a lot of people would like to be able to do this kind of thing. And a lot of us have potential.
Motivation? There are many moments biking up a mountain when I want to quit. Same with the steps. Gotta work through the quit.
Be mindful – working through the quit applies to a lot of life. Keep your eyes on the prize.