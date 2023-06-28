Jon Heydenreich

The person cannot run ... or play the instrument, anymore and they wonder who they are and how they will define themselves. I suspect it is akin to the parent who goes through the empty nest syndrome. Who am I when the kids are gone? Or the retired person who used to identify with work.
Some of us have these “identities” that we may not even be consciously aware of until something changes. Who am I? Our identity gets rooted in family, work, hobby. The list is longer. And we can jump from one thing to the next with weekly ease.
I see myself as a creation out of the mystery of the creator. Be mindful of the question, and how we live the time we have.