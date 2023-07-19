Jon Heydenreich

I read some political commentary. Who is being addressed? Some of it is replete with loaded terms – goose-steppers, fascist, Nazi, communist, Marxist, do-gooder. These words have connotations and I wonder to whom the author is writing. I see the writing as addressed to like-minded people... another rant in a library of rants.
If we are going to reduce the contention in our culture we need get away from this language. Otherwise, we are only giving one another at-ta-boys and at-ta-girls. We are preaching to the choir.
If folks need to rant, so be it. In the long run we need to hear one another. That may be painful but it is a path to finding a way through the battlefield. We can disagree and – perhaps – find such a path. It is hard to find that path if we are shooting at each other. Be a peacemaker, tone down the words, maybe other people will listen.
All depends on who you are talking to.
Be mindful of those words. I will be at the Works this Thursday around 9 a.m. Stop in and say hello.