Jon Heydenreich

What do you counsel? Email me with your choice.
My plan was to wait until August to enter the Mt. Washington Bike race, which is later that month. With my broken ankle, loss of leg strength, and weight gain, maybe by August I can rebound. By then, I would know my progress, cough up the $350, which is a lot for us, and go. If I do not make sufficient progress, then I will never get to the finish line and it would be prudent to wait until 2024.
My plan blew up last week.
Registration was 95 percent filled the day it opened in early March. The open spots might be filled soon.
What disposition do you advise?
Option 1. Train hard this summer and hope there is an opening in August. If it is meant to be, it is meant to be. Life does not always pan out as we plan. We can gritch and moan or find a measure of peace in acceptance.
Option 2. Enter the race now and hope that the recovery works out. Life on the wrong side of comfort. Pressure and a $350 risk...
Option 3. Plan on 2024. Take the summer easier. At 67, I am not a young man. I screwed up my leg and I can maximize recovery by focusing on next year. Live with that kind of hope.
Email me with your call: option 1, 2 or 3. Those are three different spiritual perspectives, but I think you know that. Jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com
I will let you know what disposition I end up with. I am at the Works in downtown Brattleboro on Thursday and Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Stop and say “hi.”