Like most folks, I have had my share of surgeries, injuries and issues. I recovered. Maybe not quite to what used to be, but I recovered. Now — being elderly, break an ankle, screw up some tendons and it is therapy, insignificant exercise (by my standards), more therapy, and recovery tantalizes me as a movie star tantalizes a teen. Out of reach and in your dreams.
Used to be I would have a mug of coffee after dinner to keep me awake to study. Nowadays coffee after 10 a.m. keeps me up all night. My system is failing me.
Back in the day I could have a scotch and wake up and be raring to go the next day. In time that wake up became a tad bit sluggish. I stopped the scotch. I felt like an old car that used to be so fine but was stalling out left and right.
In the early marriage days the wife and I did not need a furnace to keep the house warm. Nowadays, the pellet stove comes in handy.
Don’t sit if you can stand. Don’t stand if you can walk. Don’t walk if you can run. The walking and running have expiration dates and those dates are not negotiable. Maybe we can push them out a bit, but only a bit.
Go, go when you can.