Jon Heydenreich

I have led a few book groups which have been meaningful times. About a dozen people have been involved with each. Some people come from my church, but the majority actually come from the readership of this column. I am planning to continue this in the fall and am contemplating what books to read.
If you have suggestions let me know. At some level I seek reading that “fits” with the general tenor of this column. Send me an email with your ideas. And if you have suggestions as to the best time(s) to meet – that is welcome as well. Thanks. Jonathanheydenreich6@gmail.com
Be mindful – we can create our opportunities.