Jon Heydenreich

Two of them and the dog. Every day they walk down the dirt road. When they walk back up the dirt road they are going a lot slower. It is uphill.
I have never seen them walking in past years. Now, it is daily. Turns out they are going on one of those walking vacations someplace. They will have to walk 10 miles a day. They have to get ready for it. They are slowly building up the distance and are giving themselves a few months to get ready.
What I admire is that there is a subtle recognition that it is hard to get out there every day for the “joy” of it. By signing up for this trip, they force themselves to get into training. What I also admire is that they could go on a driving trip. But, no, they will do a walking trip.
The vision has given them incentive and discipline. Laying out a few dollars for the trip helps the cause.
Be mindful of the ways in which some self-selected goals can get you there.