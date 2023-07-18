Jon Heydenreich

The more we know our selves, the more we will be aware of our temptations, struggles, tendencies. When I can embrace these aspects of my being, I can make a little progress.
To know our selves is painful. I am inclined to live in a fortress of denial and do not like to face my struggles.
Acknowledging that I am tempted to make snide comments, or to compare my self to others, or to eat poorly, or to be angry... such acknowledgements are the first step to making changes. The next step is to consider what I need to do next.
All we have to do is to consider our history. It is all there. Here is a trivial example: I am going to go grocery shopping. Great idea. When I consider my history and “know my self,” I realize that grocery shopping when I am upset, or hungry, or in a hurry prompts me to buy food I should not eat. Maybe I make a little progress in life and wait for a better time to shop. Easy to write, hard to implement. It is akin to the gardener getting the rocks out of the ground before planting the seeds.
Be mindful of your self. Spend some time in contemplation.
