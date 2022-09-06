Jon Heydenreich

A few weeks ago I asked folks who valued this column to consider supporting the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club. I will be in the fund-raising bike ride for the club on September 17. I am most grateful for the contributions. Over $1,100 was sent in! This is far more than I anticipated.
I am also most grateful for the many emails, phone calls and personal comments I received. I never realized so many folks read the column.
Your kindness and consideration and the efforts you made to provide a little boost are appreciated.
Sometimes we can be dismissive of our actions and we wonder if they make much of a difference. They do. They did to me and they will to the boys and girls at the club.
There is an obvious drug problem in town. I am not certain what we can do about that. But maybe we can provide youngsters with positive experiences so they might avoid that path. If you would like to participate in this effort for the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club, write a check written out to the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club and send it to me at Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Avenue, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301.
Thank you. Be mindful of the details of life. They matter. .