Jon Heydenreich

At my former church I visited a fellow who said he wanted to retire but needed to have $3,000,000 in the bank first. I did not ask why that much. He was maximizing what he put in his retirement account, saving money left and right, cutting back here and there, watching his investments. After I left, I pondered, “I guess anything less is not enough.”
I am not certain what he needed all that money for as he did not travel and lived a somewhat modest lifestyle. Who knows. But he was driven.
He finally retired and I suspect he made his retirement goal. Then he died. I wondered if he ever felt truly at peace and satisfied… and for how long.
There is goodness and blessing in each day. Every day is a $3,000,000 day. Work on being aware.