Jon Heydenreich

A social experiment was done putting two people on a team. They were in separate rooms. When they had a correct answer one of them was given a raffle ticket. The issue was whether that person would share the raffle tickets with the teammate.
Turns out the person kept 9 out of 10 tickets. One might expect a 50/50 split, but that did not happen.
Then they put a coin in that person’s room anticipating he might flip the coin to divide the tickets. The coin made no difference, the person kept 9 of 10 tickets. I guess it was a “heads I win, tails you lose” division!
Finally, they put a large mirror in that person’s room.
When the person had to see himself in the mirror – that is when the person shared the tickets evenly.
Be mindful of the person in the mirror. That mindfulness may prompt you and me to be better people.