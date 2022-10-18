Jon Heydenreich

A social experiment was done putting two people on a team. They were in separate rooms. When they had a correct answer one of them was given a raffle ticket. The issue was whether that person would share the raffle tickets with the teammate.

Turns out the person kept 9 out of 10 tickets. One might expect a 50/50 split, but that did not happen.

Then they put a coin in that person’s room anticipating he might flip the coin to divide the tickets. The coin made no difference, the person kept 9 of 10 tickets. I guess it was a “heads I win, tails you lose” division!

Finally, they put a large mirror in that person’s room.

When the person had to see himself in the mirror – that is when the person shared the tickets evenly.

Be mindful of the person in the mirror. That mindfulness may prompt you and me to be better people.

Jon Heydenreich is pastor at Brattleboro’s Trinity Lutheran Church.