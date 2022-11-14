Jon Heydenreich

The news has been filled with a lot of distress. In bucolic Brattleboro all is not so bucolic. I served a church in an upscale town. But scratch the surface of that veneer and there was a lot of pain. One day helicopters hovered over the church. A couple had been executed at a mansion down the street. Distress is all over – wealthy suburb, small town Vermont, big city.
But it can wear on you. And the days are getting shorter and colder.
It takes work to be in an upbeat place. Consider beginning your day writing down 5 good moments from the previous day. First, it takes our minds off of the “all I need to do today” anxiety. And it is a reminder, yesterday had some grand moments. Second, if we do this work, it prepares us to notice the good moments of the day ahead.
I have shared this practice with hundreds. For those who embrace the work, it has made a difference. But our instinct can be to glob onto that negativity. It takes effort to change our instincts.
Be mindful – being in that upbeat place does not come easy. Have to do the work.