Jon Heydenreich

You are invited to a “Mindful Moment” Christmas gathering on December 18 at 4 p.m. That is a Sunday afternoon at 161 Western Ave (Route 9) in beautiful downtown Brattleboro. This will be akin to the Thanksgiving gathering we had.
People who read the column range from “I do not believe in God,” to devout, to sometimes devout, to maybe I am spiritual but I do not know, to who knows what. I respect that. But the column is readable for those who read it, so I will call this a readable Christmas gathering.
I will have refreshments.
We will have a time for connections, reflections and discussion.
Christmas is rooted in a religious beginning. I do not know that it is so religious now, but I need deal with the roots a bit. So – be informed – I will read the Christmas manger story. But I am going to take an unusual tact in interpreting it.
This leads us to what I am going to call a mindful Christmas time. I will have a sheet to take home and ponder. It may change your perspective on these days. Gotta do the work though.
Just show up. Don’t stick me with all these refreshments.