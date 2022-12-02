Jon Heydenreich

You are invited to a “Mindful Moment” Christmas gathering on December 18 at 4 p.m. That is a Sunday afternoon at 161 Western Ave (Route 9), Trinity Lutheran Church, in beautiful downtown Brattleboro. This will be akin to the Thanksgiving gathering we had.
This is for the readers of the column. I do not like to label this column as spiritual or religious – too many connotations with those words. People who read the column range from “I do not believe in God,” to devout, to sometimes devout, to maybe I am spiritual but I do not know, to who knows what. I respect that. But the column is readable for those who read it, so I will call this a readable Christmas gathering.
We will have a time for connections.
Christmas is rooted in a religious beginning. I do not know that it is so religious now, but – be informed – I will read the Christmas manger story.
I am going to take an unusual tact in interpreting it. This leads us to what I am going to call a mindful Christmas. I will have a sheet for us to take home and ponder.
It may change your perspective on these days. Have to do the work though.
Just show up. Don’t stick me with all those refreshments.