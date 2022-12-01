Jon Heydenreich

In my tradition we have this four week period prior to Christmas called “advent.” A lot of churches observe advent. We call it a four-week period of waiting. It is not Christmas yet. But sometimes I wonder about this advent.
You go to the grocery store and it’s Christmas. Go downtown and it’s Christmas. Most stores have Christmas music playing. Look at homes and it is all Christmas. But the church gets fixated on “be patient.” Wait. Not Christmas yet. The whole world is Christmas… but not my church.
I remember a woman got mad at me – “Why aren’t we singing Christmas music!” I said – “Well, it is advent.” She retorted – “At my old church we sang Christmas music.” There I was stranded as a hold-out for advent. I like advent. I recognize the disconnect as I go from my advent Sunday morning and on the way home listen to Bing sing about White Christmas. But it is good to be reminded there is something to be said for waiting. Patience. Not yet… especially in a world where some want same day delivery.