Jon Heydenreich 

The fellow decided he needed a change. So many people were making their fortunes mining for gold or silver and there he was slaving away on his farm barely making ends meet. He decided to sell, and sell he did. He went off to seek new life.
Meanwhile the new owner invited a friend for dinner. His friend went to the mantle on which rested a rock. He picked it up and studied it. “You know, I think you have here a rough diamond.”
The owner replied, “Well the fields are full of those rocks.” He was sitting on a fortune.
We are led to believe that all the blessing is out there someplace, but with such a mindset we do not see the blessings that are among us.
Be mindful of the goodness that abounds. It may look rough on the outside, but when we have eyes to see, there is much beauty.