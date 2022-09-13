Jon Heydenreich

At my church I begin worship with a discussion. I ask folks to share the blessing of their week. When I first did this there was some awkward silence. Then we got moving. Those who want to say something do so, others listen.
I wondered if people would participate. Sometimes we can have a hard time thinking of something to say, especially if we are weighed down by the burdens of the day. It is not as if everyone is always in some kind of ebullient mood. But all that changes.
When someone is grateful for the time they could spend with their friend in hospice care; or grateful that their relative came through surgery; or grateful to have sung songs with their loved one beset with Alzheimer’s who cannot converse lucidly but who remembers the songs; or is grateful the police gave them a warning instead of a ticket…
Well… that affects everyone. Has a tendency to change our perspective on matters.
Be mindful of the good in your day and week…. And that can take a little work.