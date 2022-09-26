Jon Heydenreich

Some folks go to a gathering like a dinner party or community event and are delighted to be there enjoying the moment. Others go to the same event and realize someone is doing the work and they figure they can help.
Some folks finish a running event and get ready to go home. Others finish and stay to cheer on the other finishers.
Some folks see the trash on the street and shake their heads at the ways of the world. Others see the trash and pick it up.
Some complain about the state of politics. Others decide to write to a representative.
Some people bemoan their health, “I should do this, I need to do that.”
Others do.
Some of us bring it to life. Be one.