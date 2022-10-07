Jon Heydenreich

When you grow old and deal with retirement, folks think that this is your time to rest. When I retired from full-time work, I heard those words time and again.
Makes no difference how old you are, I think the issue is that we sit around too much. We spend far too much time thinking, appraising, evaluating, discussing, watching. It is evident in how much time is spent on these smartphones or surfing the internet or watching TV. This, frankly, is my struggle. Some younger folks might think that “sitting” refers to older folks. Think again.
For all the bemoaning of how “busy” we are, a lot of time gets wasted. Busy, I suggest, is often a figment of our imagination. A delusion. Stop surfing the internet, stop the social media and we have more time than we know what to do with. “But I am so busy!” Sure.
If we press the “off” button, life might start moving in a different direction. But I get hooked on movies, videos, Facebook.
Be mindful of the ideas we cling to – like “busy,” and what they cost us.