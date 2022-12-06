Jon Heydenreich

December is when charitable giving goes up. There is a good spirit in the air and many of us feel generous.
When I give as a volunteer, I help others – this is good. And I feel needed and important. Win, win. Sometimes I give because I feel guilty and, once I give, I feel less guilty. I contribute to that person’s life and I feel better. Win, win. And sometimes I give to another because I feel like I owe them. I am in debt. When I give, I feel relieved. I give to the them and I walk with a little more levity. Win, win.
The most wonderful giving is when we give and it is simply something that flows from our hearts. In other words, I am not aware of any “reward” for me. It is un-self-conscious giving.
There is much to be said for giving that is mindful only of the other.