Jon Heydenreich

At Christmas we have the usual fare we tend to – house, job, family – the same agenda we had in September. Only we add to it all the holiday stuff – decorations, gifts, cards, parties… There is more to tend to. Patience and tolerance can wear thin.
I suspect you know people, as I do, who have a gift for irritating you. You probably thought of them as irritating last September. Then, they were simply breaking the surface of the ground. Kind of like a flower in spring. Now they are blossoming in full glory.
The temptation is to complain about them and gossip. We might even say something to them. And we might not be so upset that we said something – we’ve been holding our tongue since September anyway.
Well, we need stop it.
If we always thought this person something of a pain, what did we expect? They are now doing or saying something which is concert with what we thought. Why the surprise? We expected them to change? C’mon.
Be aware of those expectations. And be mindful if that cup of goodwill is a little low.
Don’t forget the mindful Christmas gathering this Sunday at 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran (161 Western Avenue, Brattleboro), akin to the gathering we had at Thanksgiving.