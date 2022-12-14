Jon Heydenreich

We are surrounded by trees for sale, decorations on homes, stores, advertisements. And there is that pressure to be jolly and happy which is not always easy. We remember the Christmases of your youth with our parents around. We remember Christmases when we had little children. We remember Christmases when we had little grandchildren. Maybe some of us have Christmases with great-grandchildren.
I recall the progression at my old church. The grown kids brought their children to the grandparents' house for Christmas. As those grandkids got older, grandmom and grandad would go to visit them at Christmas. Then grandmom and grandad got to be too old to make that trip.
We become aware of time more acutely in this season.
I suspect some of us look forward to getting back to “normal,” when the routine is re-established. And in that routine, typically, we tuck our awareness of time into the deep recesses of our minds. It feels more comfortable to put it in the attic with all the decorations.
Christmas prompts us to be mindful that life changes. Perhaps we may live with profound thanksgiving that we have had these moments. Today, perhaps we might live with the openness to experience a new moment - and the goodness, however different it may be, of this year.