Jon Heydenreich 

A few words. That is really all it takes, a few words. I am trying to say a few uplifting words to the people I meet. Some kind of kindness. I break a lot of rules because sometimes I comment on nice jewelry, or what someone is wearing. I do not think you are supposed to do that. But I am old and the recipient appreciates it for all I can tell.
I find it takes a conscious effort. I forget sometimes so I have to work on remembering.
Each day I thank my wife for what she does. I want her to know I notice and value what she does. No one else will say anything to her. So, I do.
Consider the comments you get which prompt you to think, “Someone noticed, and they did not have to say anything, but they did.” Your comments may bring a bit of goodness to others. My bet is they appreciate them.
Be mindful of whether you are lifting people.
I call it climate control – managing the climate around my being.