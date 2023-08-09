Jon Heydenreich

Cults have folks who are wicked committed. They believe! And their compatriots reinforce those beliefs. Most cults have charismatic leaders. Those leaders speak to me, energize me, they bring me truth. They know! I am on board with them and I am the zealot.
And if you do not embrace my leader – look out. My leader knows truth and will lead me to the promised land. Any criticism of my leader will be met with my dismissals. You are lying, making it up – coming up with all kinds of make believe to discredit my truth teller.
If you say my leader has done something questionable – that is your problem. Nothing my leader does or says will erode my fidelity. My leader could even shoot somebody – my loyalty is firm.
Be mindful of the limits of reason.