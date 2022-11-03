Jon Heydenreich

He said he could not be happy without her and now she was gone from his life. He felt destined to depression and despair. I asked whether he could remember the days before he met her. He did. And I asked if he had ever been happy in those days. He had. Silence.
We become attached to ideas: I have to have him, I need so much money, I have to see family at Thanksgiving. And then we make our contentment or happiness or peace contingent upon this condition being met. I cannot be happy unless I can ride my bike! Was I ever happy prior to riding the bike? Yes. Silence.
What are you attached to? What is the conditioning you have taken on? At times, I feel like a fish that has bitten the fishing lure… and that attachment yanks me around all over the place. And it is not just one lure - I bite ‘em all. Hell, is when I have to get some work done, have to go out with the spouse and have to go to the kid’s game. No peace.
We can find contentment when we drop some of these attachments. We wake up to the glory of the day. We live from that place of awakening.
Be mindful of the conditioning.