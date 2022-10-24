Jon Heydenreich

I was told it would take six weeks for this broken ankle to heal. Six weeks is over 40 days.
Each morning I hope for a cure, some kind of overnight breakthrough. But the mathematical part of my brain computes that each morning I can hope for maybe 2 percent. Hoping for anything more is magic. Two percent is hardly recognizable. One day feels like the last one.
Lottery tickets have that magical draw – emotion rules, let’s buy. Our more mathematical, rational side says the odds are slim indeed. Emotion tells me I will live gloriously! Rationale says not so fast as there will be injury, illness and mishap. Emotion tells me this person is wonderful! Rationale says let us wait and see. Emotion pulls me into thinking that new job will be splendid. Reason says go look at it for a long time, talk to other employees, and observe.
Stand back. Watch.
Be mindful of the pull of emotion and desire.