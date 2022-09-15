Jon Heydenreich 

Ever been euphoric? Might have been right after you saw the newborn… or marriage day… Or maybe even “divorce is final” day. It could be a sunset or a sunrise. It could be the embrace of a two year old. It could be the earnest compliments from a friend or co-worker, after a strenuous walk or run, maybe working in the garden. It might be after a successful surgery. It is different for each of us.
At the end of the Mt. Washington bike race there is euphoria for a lot of people. My wife is ecstatic because she has been worrying for hours. I am relieved to make it. Everyone is instantaneously friendly. A fellow offered to carry my bike back to the car.
A person at the race years ago wrote of a couple who was embracing and weeping. He wrote that he had never seen sobbing that was so pure. He went on to write that he was angry someone was videoing them, violating their moment, until he saw the tears flowing from the person with the camera.
These are such high points – spiritual moments, however you want to define “spiritual.”
The drive down the mountain takes 45 minutes or so. By the time we get to the parking lot the euphoria has subsided a bit. As my wife said, you wind down.
Stay there. You have been there. Go back. Whatever your mountain is — climb it.