Jon Heydenreich

I try to be a support for my wife and she tries to be a support for me. It is not so "natural" for either of us because we are different.
I have to lose pounds, get my injured leg stronger, get the heart going after sitting for three months. Pushing when you are hungry, willpower when your blood sugar is low, working out when you are tired (or is it a bit of laziness), all of it puts me on the edge.
My wife has been as supportive as she can be for a husband in a world she does not really “get.” Cycling races are not her thing, music is. And that is a world I do not really “get.”
At some level, we need get out of our selves. Drop the “me.” Then we can enter someone else’s reality. That is when we can give them a boost.
Be mindful of getting caught up in that “me,” especially if you want to give an assist. She says nothing about me being a lazy porker. I say nothing about frequency of piano practice. Wow... would there ever be fireworks if we went there! Maybe that is coming...