Jon Heydenreich

Men do not get fearful. We might worry or get anxious. We get angry, but not fearful. Dig deep, however, and beneath the anxiety and anger is fear. Consider it this way: I get anxious for my kids, because I fear what they might be up to. There you have it.
Facing the bike race I was in recently, I was fearful. Would I make it, how hard would it be, would I be willing to push myself, just a host of fears. When you are as slow as I am, you cannot go any slower without falling. It is an experience always on the edge. Fear.
I cannot change fear. It is there and it eats at me. But I can manage it. Feel it, acknowledge it, observe it, and embrace it. Forget about denying it or pretending it is not there. That only gives it snap back power to own me. The idea is to manage the fear: “I give you your due…. Now I am taking over.”
I went into the event convinced I could put out. I have been in those places before. Let’s see how the cards get dealt. I trust in what is in my hand. But, there is no denying the fear.
Be mindful of those feelings. They are there. Now manage them. They will not manage you. You got this.