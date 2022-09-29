Jon Heydenreich

I used to be awash in gizmos, little bike computers that tell you where you are, how fast you are going, your speed, your power output… You can get other gizmos that tell you how many steps you have taken all day. Another gizmo will tell you your blood pressure and heart rate. Another will tell you how you have slept.
Wow – the stuff we can buy!
But, yours truly has a device which is wicked cheap and will provide motivation and inspiration. And… here is the great truth – it is likely to help us as much as many of these gizmos! All those gizmos are very expensive. I am going to save you a bundle of cash!
Tacs! Put them on every chair in the house.
I am wary of buying anything which I think will give me inspiration or motivation. Been there. Done that. Does not work for me.
Motivation comes from within. Tacs can be very effective.