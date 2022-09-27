Jon Heydenreich

Is the glass half full or half empty? It is a common expression and meant to jog us into looking at life positively – the glass is half-full!
I avoid conversations like that, they drain me. Waste of time.
They speak to our inclination to think too much, to discuss things to death, to form a group to decide if the glass is half-full or half-empty.
If you like what is in the glass – fill it. If you do not like what is in the glass then dump it out...
Stop thinking. Act.
I use the expression – bring it.
Folks who “bring it” take us someplace. They have energy. And if we find ourselves reluctant to go along, to contribute to the energy, complaining about the effort involved…. Then ask, “Am I a drain?”
Be mindful as to whether there is a shovel in your hand and stop the talk about what kind of shovel to use…. Better to be digging with a spoon than standing there forever discussing the hole. Bring it.