Jon Heydenreich

We all have setbacks. I suspect we can look at our day and see the small ones. Over the course of a week, month, year – no problem seeing the setbacks.
I had hopes for 2023. Big race next summer. Get stronger legs. Drop a few more pounds. Defy the effects of the ageing process one more year…. maybe. Okay, maybe soften the effects of the ageing process a bit. I was ready.
Now, with this broken ankle, I sit. My gut is growing. My legs are atrophying. I live on comfort food – Thrifty ice cream. No exercise.
Heck, I have a hard time sleeping.
In other words, I am not staring at 2023 in neutral, I am regressing at warp speed.
And when I can finally walk (I hope), the road will be all uphill and steep. Go slow. I am preparing myself. This will be a very low starting point.
We all have these setbacks. These are losses and we need to sit with the losses and absorb them. There is no quick fix. But keep the eyes open, for there will be a tomorrow. The setback can be the set up for the come back.
If today is a mess for you, be mindful of tomorrow – let it be your moment.