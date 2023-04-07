Jon Heydenreich

I was told, “You are not old, stop saying that.” Someone said today’s 80 is yesterday’s 70 and 70 is the new 60. I am not certain where we stop with all that.
I am old. AARP.
What is the issue with being old? I think it is our conditioning, which values youth, so we grimace at the thought we are old. Maybe we try to act young, look young, pretend we are young, lie. I am going to act the way I act and look the way I look. I look old. I probably act old.
I bike; I paint houses; I serve this church part time; I write for the paper. And I am old. I dress the way I dress. I look the way I look.
I call it living in grace. I do not know how to be any different. If I am going to work on anything it is not the age thing - I will work on being a mite bit kinder.
What is – is. Looking at 70 (I hope) in a few years. AARP. Old.
Be mindful, it takes energy to fight reality. Don’t waste it.