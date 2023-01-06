Jon Heydenreich

I read that a woman is charging $480 an hour to teach people to talk on the phone. Obviously, a lot of us oldsters went into the wrong line of work. The issue is that folks are so used to texting or sending finely edited messages that they have struggles speaking to someone “live.” The same pertains to “in person” conversations. Folks can feel awkward as they are not used to conversation that does not go through their editorial filters.
My own sense is that we live in isolation. Sure, we have internet connections, but we live that connection in isolation. I wonder whether we need a person to person connection to be “healthy.”
I think it means some of us need to be exquisitely understanding of those who have those struggles. Those with the struggles need to help themselves. Be mindful of how much time is spent on social media. End it. Some of our sense of isolation can be self-imposed. $480.