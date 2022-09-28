Jon Heydenreich

Fall in Vermont. I mean how wonderful is the fall: apple picking, mums, pumpkins, leaves, colors…. When late September comes rolling around and then October – what wonder. I used to regret the fact that this “fall” lasted about three weeks. So short.
But it is September and fall is here. It is sneaking into our awareness, if we have eyes to see. The tree across the road is turning. The bushes are turning. It is ever so slow, bit by bit from now until mid-November. Three weeks? No... more like three months.
Savor the flow. Each day has its surprise, its gift. Watch.