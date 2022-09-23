Jon Heydenreich

Years ago I gave a Sunday message on the potential within us. It focused in part on caring for ourselves in healthy ways and tending to our physical well-being. A person in the congregation seemed ‘adrift’ as I spoke. Afterwards I sought them out. “For me,” they said, “the message did not apply. It was for the younger folks.”
They had an assortment of physical issues.
Months later this person was hospitalized. They almost died. Their doctor had a word with them.
They saw a nutritionist, started exercising, the whole works. When they came to church they would look at me and hold up one or two fingers and they just beamed. Only time I ever saw them beam. The fingers represented pounds lost.
They became a different person.
Be mindful. It applies. Never give up on you.