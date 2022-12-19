Jon Heydenreich 

Goodness all these chores need to be done: groceries, wrapping packages, getting ready for company, last minute shopping, finding the recipes, those cookies… So we get a bit testy. But… we seek to be cheery. The testy is the giveaway.
And none of this is simple: the kids are going nuts, and everyone is just a wee bit off balance. Maybe the parents or grandparents are around – so let’s throw those dynamics into the mix. And if you are the parents or grandparents – we go through the “that is not what we did when you were a child” routine (we say nothing though, most of the time). The grandparents are just perplexed with these phones that are attached to everyone. Everyone is wired.
We hope the gift exchange goes over, that no one gets in a big argument, that everyone stays moderately sober, that none of the old people trip over a toy or gets ill.
In the midst of it all – may you be the person who embraces that spirit: All will be well, no matter what happens. All will be well. You will be at peace.