Jon Heydenreich

The readers of this column are invited to a Thanksgiving gathering I am hosting. In a time of such cultural contention I live with the hope that we can honor and transcend our differences and find some commonality in gratitude.
The readers of this column range from liberal to conservative, some identify as spiritual or religious, others take on no such identity. I hope we can be with one another united by the spirit of this week.
This is a low key gathering in keeping with the ethos of the column. I do not like to label this column as religious or spiritual – but rather I see it as readable. Consider this a readable Thanksgiving gathering.
I will invite folks, who so chose, to share one matter, perhaps unique to them, for which they are grateful. I always learn from others so I look forward to that.
Then I will explain and pass out a pamphlet which I hope folks will do at home on their own. I can virtually guarantee that the pamphlet will deepen our experience of Thanksgiving.
Sunday, November 20, 4:00. 161 Western Avenue (Route 9) Brattleboro. Trinity Lutheran Church. Hope you can make it.